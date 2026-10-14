'I never imagined this': Bittu Tabahi's heartbreaking video shows Ajnar River drowning in garbage again

Surendra Singh Choudhary, better known as 'Bittu Tabahi', has earned recognition around the world for his efforts to clean up rivers. But a recent video shared on Instagram has left him disheartened, showing how quickly all that hard work can be undone when people continue to dump waste carelessly.

The video captures the condition of the Ajnar River in Madhya Pradesh's Rajgarh district. Just weeks after its banks were cleaned, plastic bags and other rubbish have started piling up again. Bittu, who spent eight months removing tonnes of garbage from the river on his own, is now back at it, hoping to give the waterway another chance.

Bittu Tabahi finds garbage dumped in Ajnar River again

Cleaning the Ajnar River was no small task. For eight long months, Bittu pulled tonnes of waste out of the water without any fancy equipment, taking on the work entirely by himself. Yet, despite his efforts, the riverbanks are once again covered in rubbish.

The sight has clearly taken a toll on him. Still, rather than give up, he has returned to the river to remove the waste, bag by bag. Although he is not a strong swimmer, that has not stopped him from getting into the water and trying to clear the mess.

"I never imagined that eight months of my hard work would go to waste like this," Bittu wrote in the caption of the video shared on Tuesday. He also asked people online to suggest ways to remove the garbage more efficiently.

Watch the video here:

Social media reacts

The video soon caught the attention of social media users, many of whom expressed sympathy for Bittu and frustration at the way the river had been treated. One user wrote, "Seeing so much rubbish floating under that bridge must be incredibly disheartening. You have put in so much effort, and that deserves real appreciation. Please keep going."

Another offered practical advice, saying, "Make sure you wear the right gear for this kind of work, especially boots and protective trousers. Wishing you the best, greetings from Amazon Brazil."

A third user pointed to the need for action beyond repeated clean-ups, commenting, "Get in touch with the Municipal Corporation and push for fines against anyone dumping rubbish here. Without strict action, the same problem will keep coming back."

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