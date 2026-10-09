Bengaluru woman pays her cook Rs 8,000 a month for 'average' food, reveals why she still continues

Hiring a cook in Bengaluru can cost around Rs 7,000 to Rs 8,000 a month for a household of two, with two visits a day and Sundays off. But is the expense worth it when the food is often just average? An X user named Megha has sparked a discussion online after sharing her take on the economics of hiring a cook.

According to Megha, cooks typically arrive, chop vegetables, prepare two dishes quickly and move on to the next home. The pressure cooker, she joked, is their go-to tool, with everything from dal and potatoes to soya and chicken somehow finding its way into it. The taste, she added, can be average unless you keep explaining exactly how you want your food prepared. Otherwise, more oil and masala often seem to do the trick.

Paying for convenience, not just food

Megha's biggest takeaway was that households are not necessarily paying Rs 8,000 for restaurant-quality meals. They are paying to avoid having to think about cooking twice every day.

That distinction struck a chord with social media users, although not everyone agreed that hiring a cook was worth the money. Some felt people could manage their meals themselves with a little planning, while others pointed out that the work involved goes well beyond standing in the kitchen.

Social media reactions

One user argued that cooking at home could be easier with some preparation, writing, "This is equivalent to getting sick by paying. If you spend 1hr before sleeping for prep and 30 mins for cooking, life will be easy.!!" The user added that extremely busy people could consider preparing meals for the entire week and reheating them.

Another pointed out that the effort involved in cooking is often underestimated, commenting, "Funny how it is just 'chopping vegetables, make 2 dishes quickly' when you are paying. But it is too much work for one to do it themselves." The user also highlighted the planning involved, including buying ingredients and making sure they do not go bad.

Others felt Bengaluru's cook rates were reasonable by comparison. "8k is cheap ! In chennai we it's around 12k- 15k for one visit and for 2 adults and 1 kid !!" one user wrote.

Another raised the question of how couples would manage without domestic help, saying, "so husband and wife should both wake up before sunrise and finish cooking".

Not everyone had complaints about their cook, though. One user shared a very different experience, writing, "Our cook makes restaurant grade amazing meals. So super worth it! Any cuisine and any kind of food."

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