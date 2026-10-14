'Who is disabled here?': Delhi Metro commuters rush into lift, leave no space for man in wheelchair

A video shared by Delhi-based content creator Tej Beniwal has drawn attention to the everyday challenges people with disabilities face in public spaces. Beniwal, who uses a wheelchair, showed commuters rushing into a metro station lift without making enough room for him to enter, even though a sign clearly stated that people with disabilities and senior citizens should get priority.

Beniwal documents his day-to-day experiences through his Instagram account, The Wheelchair Vlogs. This time, his video highlighted a familiar problem: rules and instructions may be displayed clearly, but that does not always mean people follow them. What happened at the lift quickly turned into a conversation about civic sense, basic courtesy and how people treat those who need extra assistance.

Commuters ignore metro lift priority sign

In the video, Beniwal can be seen waiting in his wheelchair outside a metro station lift. When the doors open, commuters move inside in a rush, leaving little room for him to manoeuvre his wheelchair into the lift.

Even as he waits, people continue standing directly in front of him, seemingly focused on getting inside as soon as possible. None of the commuters appears to make space for him or allow him to enter first.

Beniwal then turns the camera towards the signboard above the lift. The notice clearly states that people with physical disabilities and senior citizens should be given priority. Despite the instruction being right there, the commuters do not appear to take it into account.

Sharing the clip, Beniwal wrote, "Ab Batao, Disability Kismein Hai?" (Now tell me, who is actually disabled?), questioning the behaviour of the people around him.

Watch the video here:

Social media reacts to the incident

The video prompted viewers to question the lack of consideration shown to people with disabilities in public spaces. One user pointed to what they saw as two major obstacles to India's development, writing that the country lacked both civic sense and common sense. They suggested that the incident was an example of a much wider problem, rather than simply a few commuters ignoring a signboard.

Another viewer made a pointed comment about the apparent lack of compassion, suggesting that the country's supply of empathy seemed to have run out somewhere along the way.

A third person expressed disbelief that the commuters continued looking at Beniwal without making room for him, describing their behaviour as shameless.

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