Gujarat man meets foreigner in auto-rickshaw, Google search reveals he is mayor of Norway

A casual encounter in Gujarat has turned into an interesting social media moment after a man discovered that a foreigner he met travelling in an auto-rickshaw was actually a mayor from Norway.

Chintan Matiya, who shared the incident on Instagram, said he met the foreigner while travelling in Limdi, Gujarat. The man was exploring the area in a tuk-tuk when Chintan struck up a conversation with him. Curious about his identity, Chintan later searched for him on Google and discovered that he was Jo Inge Hesjevik, the mayor of Porsanger Municipality in Norway.

Chintan described the Norwegian politician as "down to earth" and simple in his manner. The unusual discovery soon caught the attention of social media users.

Chintan discovers the mayor's identity

The video was shared on Instagram by the handle @chintan__matiya. In the video, Chintan explained how he came across the Norwegian traveller in Limdi. "I met this person who is from Norway. He is the mayor of Porsanger Municipality in Finnmark County, Norway. I checked his profile on Google. He is a Norwegian politician and is so simple. He is travelling around India in a tuk-tuk," Chintan said.

The mayor was accompanied by another person during the journey.

The video shows Chintan standing near the auto-rickshaw and speaking to the mayor, who can be seen smiling and having a drink.

Norway mayor travelling across India in a tuk-tuk

According to the video, the Norwegian mayor was in India to take part in an adventure called Rickshaw Run India.

The event involves international travellers taking part in a long-distance journey across India in auto-rickshaws. Chintan said 61 foreign tourists from different parts of the world are travelling across the country in 37 auto-rickshaws as part of the adventure.

Jo Inge Hesjevik, the mayor of Porsanger Municipality in Norway's northern Finnmark County, is also participating in the journey.

The adventure gives foreign participants an opportunity to travel through different parts of India and experience its roads, villages and cities from an auto-rickshaw.

For Chintan, the encounter was particularly surprising because he discovered that the man casually travelling in a tuk-tuk was a serving politician and mayor in Norway.

Social media users enjoy the unexpected meeting

The unusual meeting has received a positive response online. Several users found it interesting that a foreign political leader was travelling through India in an ordinary auto-rickshaw as part of an adventure.

Some users commented that such experiences allow foreign visitors to get closer to Indian culture and everyday life. Others appreciated the mayor's relaxed and friendly demeanour seen in the video.

The simple interaction in Limdi therefore turned into a memorable discovery for Chintan. What initially appeared to be a chance meeting with a foreign tourist turned out to be an encounter with a Norwegian mayor exploring India in a very unconventional way.

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