Swiss ambassador Maya Tissafi joins Gujarat's Navratri festivities, calls it 'truly remarkable'

Switzerland's ambassador to India, Maya Tissafi, joined the Navratri 2026 celebrations in Gujarat, embracing the state's cultural traditions at a grand Garba event organised by BJP MP Dr Hemang Joshi. The event reportedly drew around 50,000 people.

Dressed in a colourful lehenga choli, Tissafi participated in Garba to the beats of traditional drums. She later described the experience as an "inspiring evening", celebrating the festival's spirit of devotion, culture and community.

Swiss ambassador shares Navratri experience on X

Sharing her experience on X, formerly Twitter, Tissafi praised the celebrations and the event's organisation. She highlighted how Garba, Gujarat's traditional folk dance, brings people together through a shared celebration of faith and cultural heritage.

"What an inspiring evening celebrating the spirit of #Navratri, beautifully organised by MP @drhemangjoshimp. The festivities continued with Garba, Gujarat's traditional folk dance that brings people together in a vibrant celebration of devotion, culture and community," she wrote. The ambassador also noted that the participation of around 50,000 people reflected remarkable energy and unity. She added that Navratri showcases Gujarat's rich cultural heritage and demonstrates the power of traditions to connect people across generations and borders. Extending her wishes to everyone celebrating the festival, Tissafi said she hoped Navratri would bring joy, prosperity and happiness.

Pictures of Maya Tissafi in traditional attire go viral

Photographs of Tissafi participating in the celebrations and attending the puja quickly gained attention on social media. Her appearance in traditional Indian attire and enthusiastic participation in Garba drew appreciation from users. Several social media users praised the ambassador for embracing Indian traditions, with some describing her participation as an example of cultural diplomacy. Her post also featured hashtags highlighting India-Switzerland relations, Gujarat tourism and the Incredible India campaign, reflecting the cultural connections fostered through such celebrations.

Why Garba is central to Navratri celebrations in Gujarat

In Gujarat, Navratri celebrations are closely associated with Garba and Dandiya Raas. People dressed in colourful traditional outfits gather to dance and worship Goddess Durga during the festival. Beyond music and dance, these celebrations offer an opportunity for communities to come together and pass cultural traditions on to younger generations.

Tissafi's participation at the event highlighted how festivals can bring people from different backgrounds together. Her presence among the large gathering also drew attention to Gujarat's cultural heritage and the role of traditional celebrations in connecting people across national boundaries.

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