Durg woman says man's compliment on her gym outfit enraged her, internet divided over viral video

A video featuring Barsha Bhowmik, an influencer from Durg, Chhattisgarh, has sparked a debate on social media after she recounted an encounter with a man who allegedly complimented her outfit while she was returning from the gym.

The video was originally posted on Instagram and was later shared across other social media platforms. In the clip, Bhowmik expresses anger over the man's behaviour, describing his approach as audacious and saying she was stunned that such an incident had happened in Durg.

Influencer recounts encounter with man on bike

According to Bhowmik's account, she was returning from the gym when a man approached her from behind on a bike and complimented her outfit. She responded by pointing out that she was wearing nothing more than track pants and a t-shirt, suggesting there was nothing particularly special about what she had on.

Bhowmik said she was angered by what she saw as the man's audacity and admitted that she abused him in response. According to her, the man then sped away on his bike.

She also said she rarely steps out of her home and was taken aback by the encounter. In the video, she added that she would have hit the man with her slipper had he stayed there instead of riding away.

Social media divided over the encounter

The video has drawn mixed reactions online, with users debating whether the man's remark was an innocent compliment or an unwelcome approach. While some stressed the importance of respecting personal boundaries, others felt the reaction was disproportionate to what had been said.

One user highlighted how a compliment could be misunderstood, writing, "If you're complimenting someone, you have to make sure they don't take it the wrong way. Otherwise, it can backfire, which is unfortunate."

Another user pointed out that context matters when it comes to compliments, saying, "A compliment isn't always harassment, but context, tone and timing matter."

Others were more critical of Bhowmik's reaction. One user wrote, "To me, this whole thing feels like a load of nonsense. These days, nobody has the time to go out of their way to compliment someone on their clothes."

Another commenter argued that she could have responded more calmly, saying, "All he said was that her outfit looked good. She could simply have told him she wasn't interested in compliments from strangers and asked him to mind his own business."

One user went further, questioning whether the incident had been exaggerated for attention. "Don't you think you're making a mountain out of a molehill? Attention-seeking can become a habit, and if left unchecked, people may start imagining things that aren't there," the commenter said.

The contrasting reactions have turned the video into a wider discussion about unsolicited compliments, personal boundaries and how people interpret brief interactions with strangers.

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