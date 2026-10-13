Bhagalpur: Man tries to snatch phone from moving train, hangs from window before falling

A shocking incident has come to light at Shivnarayanpur railway station in Bihar's Bhagalpur district, where a man allegedly attempted to snatch a passenger's mobile phone from a moving train. The attempt took a dangerous turn when the passenger caught hold of his hand, leaving the man hanging from the train window as it continued to move.

A video of the incident has surfaced on social media and is rapidly going viral. The footage was reportedly recorded by someone travelling on the same train. It shows the man clinging to the window while being dragged along as the train moves forward. During this time, he can be heard pleading with people to let him go. The incident has drawn attention because of the risks involved in attempting to steal from passengers on a moving train. The man remained suspended from the window for some time before his grip finally gave way.

Man hangs from train window after passenger catches his hand

According to the information available, the incident took place at Shivnarayanpur railway station when the man allegedly tried to snatch a passenger's mobile phone through the window of a moving train. The passenger reacted by catching hold of his hand, preventing him from immediately getting away. However, as the train continued to move, the man was left hanging from the window. He struggled to free himself while the train moved along the platform. The video captures the precarious situation, with the man clinging to the window and repeatedly asking those inside the train to release him.

The situation continued until the train approached the end of the platform. At that point, the man's grip reportedly slipped, and he fell to the ground. The incident could have resulted in serious injuries, given the danger of being dragged alongside a moving train before falling.

According to reports, security personnel present at the spot caught the man after he fell. However, further details about what happened immediately afterwards remain unclear.

Video of the incident goes viral on social media

The video has been widely shared on social media, bringing attention to the dangers associated with mobile phone snatching at railway stations. Such incidents can put passengers at risk and can also have serious consequences for those attempting to steal from moving trains.

The footage shows how quickly an alleged theft attempt can turn into a life-threatening situation. A person hanging from a moving train faces the risk of losing their grip, falling on the tracks or suffering serious injuries. Passengers may also find themselves in a difficult position when trying to stop a suspected offender.

The incident has also renewed concerns about passenger safety around railway platforms and moving trains. Travellers are often advised to remain alert to attempts to snatch phones and other belongings, particularly when standing near open windows or doors.

Details about the man and police action awaited

While the video has drawn widespread attention, several details about the incident are yet to be officially confirmed. These include the man's identity, the extent of any injuries he may have sustained after falling, and whether a formal case has been registered against him.

The available information states that security personnel caught him after the fall, but further details about the action taken by railway authorities or the police are not available.

The incident serves as a reminder of the serious risks associated with theft attempts around moving trains. What reportedly began as an attempt to snatch a mobile phone ended with the man clinging to a train window before falling near the end of the platform.

(Inputs: Amarjeet)

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