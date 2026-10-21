'Ravan strikes back': Viral video shows rockets firing from burning effigy in UP's Bulandshahr

A Ravan Dahan celebration in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh, took an unexpected turn when rockets began shooting out from the front of a burning Ravan effigy instead of flying upwards. The video, which is going viral on X, has sparked a wave of humorous reactions, with social media users joking that Ravan was fighting back.

The clip reportedly shows the incident at Numaish Ground or a nearby Ramlila site in Bulandshahr during the 2026 Dussehra celebrations. The rockets appear to shoot horizontally from the front of the effigy after it catches fire. Their placement may have caused them to fire in the wrong direction, although the exact reason for the incident has not been confirmed.

What happened during Ravan Dahan?

Ravan Dahan is a traditional part of Dussehra celebrations, with effigies of the mythological king set alight to mark the victory of good over evil. In this instance, however, the fireworks appear to have taken an unexpected direction, with rockets coming out from the front of the burning structure rather than travelling upwards as intended.

The unusual scene has since caught attention on social media, where viewers have been sharing their own humorous interpretations of the moment.

Social media reacts to the viral video

The video prompted users to joke that the burning effigy was not ready to give up without a fight. "Ravan strikes back," one user wrote, turning the unexpected fireworks display into a fictional showdown.

Another user joked that "Ravan fights back", while someone else compared the scene to Newton's third law of motion. "Every action has an equal and opposite reaction," one user wrote, finding a physics reference in the unusual turn of events.

Others focused on the sheer unpredictability of the spectacle. "India is not for beginners," one user commented, while another described the scene as "Ravan's response to being set on fire".

The reactions have added a humorous twist to the viral clip, with users imagining the effigy refusing to go down quietly. The exact reason the rockets appeared to fire towards the front rather than upwards has not been confirmed.

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