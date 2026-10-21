Bulandshahr: 69-year-old man jumps from 60 feet after setting himself on fire, stunt captured on video

A 69-year-old man, identified as Ramprasad Tiwari, performed a daring fire stunt during a Ramlila event at the Ramlila Maidan in Khurja, Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district. A video of the stunt shows the man setting himself on fire before jumping from a height of around 60 feet.

Responding to the incident, Bulandshahr Police said the practice had been continuing for nearly 70 years and that all prescribed safety standards had been followed during the event. The police statement offers context on the long-running tradition and the safety arrangements in place for the performance.

What happened during the Ramlila event?

Tiwari performed the stunt during the Ramlila programme in Khurja. The act reportedly involved setting himself on fire before making a jump from a height of 60 feet. The stunt was captured on video.

Watch the video here:

In its response on X, Bulandshahr Police said the tradition had continued for around 70 years and that all prescribed standards had been fully followed during the event.

However, details about Tiwari's condition after the jump were not available.

Ramlila and Dussehra celebrations in Khurja

Khurja's annual Ramlila celebrations feature dramatic retellings of episodes from the Ramayana. Earlier this month, a performance organised by the Shri Ramlila Samiti on Junction Road depicted Lord Ram's encounters with the demons Tadaka and Subahu, as well as the story of Ahalya's liberation.

The celebrations form part of the wider festivities leading up to Dussehra, which marks the victory of good over evil. Ramlila performances and the traditional burning of Ravan effigies are among the main attractions during this period.

Officials reviewed safety arrangements for Dussehra

Ahead of the celebrations, Bulandshahr District Magistrate Kumar Harsh and Senior Superintendent of Police Dinesh Kumar Singh inspected the Ramlila grounds and the Ravan Dahan venue in Khurja on October 19.

Officials reviewed arrangements for crowd management, barricading, fire safety, CCTV surveillance, drinking water and sanitation. Traffic management and the safety of rides at the fair were also discussed.

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