Bengali family singing on a rickshaw ride reminds internet of life's little joys, video goes viral

A short video of a Bengali family of three riding a rickshaw has been winning hearts on social media, with viewers drawn to the warmth and happiness captured in an ordinary moment. The 20-second clip shows a man wearing glasses, a woman in a magenta sari and their young son smiling together under festive LED lights on a narrow street, likely during Durga Puja in West Bengal.

There is no grand celebration or elaborate set-up. The family chats happily as a song plays in the background, with the man encouraging his wife to sing along. The clip features Infra's 'Dugga Ma Asche', and it is this easy, unforced joy that has struck a chord with viewers. For many, the video is a reminder of how happiness can be found in the simplest things.

What happens in the viral video?

In the clip, the man asks his wife, in Bengali, whether she remembers the lyrics and encourages her to sing a little. The line translates to, "And do you still remember those lines? Recite a little bit of them." She joins in as the track plays, much like people singing along to music in a reel. Their young son is with them as the family enjoys the ride, making the moment feel familiar to anyone who has grown up watching families find joy in everyday outings.

The video has been widely shared, with viewers reflecting on family life, contentment and the small moments that often stay with us. Some have also used it to contrast simple family happiness with the pressures and expectations of modern life.

How social media reacted to the video

The comments range from people recognising scenes from their own neighbourhoods to those reflecting on how family life changes across generations. One viewer wrote, "These sights are quite normal in these parts. Even today. Finding happiness in little things. Being content with such moments. Others call it 'lack of aspiration'. We call it life."

Another comment took a more pointed view of changing social attitudes, saying, "This is what modern woke feminism has destroyed."

One viewer felt the clip had resonated because such moments of togetherness now seem less common, writing, "The reason people are so happy watching this simple video is because genuine family happiness has become a rarity in today's time. There was a time when families celebrated life together without needing a special occasion."

For another person, the video had become something they kept returning to. "It would have come on my feed 30+ times since yesterday, and every time I let it autoplay till the end before scrolling past it," they wrote.

The clip also prompted a reflection on growing older and watching family roles change. One viewer commented, "I was once the little boy here, now I am the dad. Two eras of my life in just 20 seconds."

Others spoke about the value of a loving home. "A man with a happy wife and a caring child is richer than the richest of the world," one comment read.

Another viewer put it in broader terms, writing, "Family is the greatest institution of mankind. It must be celebrated. It is not easy to maintain it, but nothing good in life is easy. A middle-income family, a husband and wife in love, and a son who knows it and feels protected by the love and security his parents give him."

For all the different interpretations, the clip's appeal seems to lie in its simplicity. A family sharing a ride, singing along to a familiar song and enjoying each other's company has proved enough to make people stop scrolling and watch those 20 seconds again.

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