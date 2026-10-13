Woman's no-helmet bike stunt in Sitapur goes viral, traffic police issue Rs 16,000 challan

A video of a young woman performing dangerous stunts on a motorcycle on VIP Road in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur has gone viral on social media, prompting traffic police to issue a challan of Rs 16,000. In the video, the woman can be seen riding without a helmet and taking both hands off the handlebars while moving along the busy road.

The incident has raised concerns over road safety, with local residents expressing fears that such stunts could lead to a serious accident. The woman was reportedly recording an Instagram reel while riding the motorcycle on the road, which connects the Eye Hospital to the Superintendent of Police's (SP) residence.

The road falls under the City Kotwali police station area and is considered one of the busy routes in Sitapur. The incident has also drawn attention because the residences of the District Magistrate (DM), SP and other senior district officials are located along the same road.

Woman performs bike stunt while recording Instagram reel

The woman filmed a reel featuring a Punjabi song and posted it on her Instagram account. The video shows her riding a motorcycle on VIP Road before taking both hands off the handlebars and continuing to ride without holding them.

She is also seen posing while riding, apparently for the video. The woman was not wearing a helmet at the time of the stunt, adding to the safety concerns raised after the footage circulated on social media.

Performing such stunts on a public road can put the rider and other road users at risk. A sudden loss of balance, an unexpected obstacle or the presence of other vehicles could lead to an accident, particularly when the rider is not holding the handlebars.

The location has further drawn attention because VIP Road is used by commuters and connects important points in the city. The presence of senior officials' residences along the route has also become a talking point following the video's circulation.

Viral video prompts traffic police action

After the video surfaced on social media, the traffic police took cognisance of the incident and issued a challan of Rs 16,000 for the alleged violations. The action was taken on the basis of the footage showing the woman riding without a helmet and performing a stunt on the road.

According to the details provided, the challan includes Rs 1,000 for riding a two-wheeler without a helmet, Rs 5,000 for racing or conducting a speed trial in a public place without written permission from the state government, and Rs 10,000 for violating prescribed air pollution standards.

The combined penalties amount to Rs 16,000. The action follows concerns over the potential consequences of dangerous riding on a busy public road.

Traffic police have issued the challan in connection with the incident. The case serves as a reminder that public roads are meant for safe travel and that attempts to record attention-grabbing videos should not put other road users at risk.

Input: Mohit Mishra

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