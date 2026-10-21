Would you dare eat here? Taiwan's toilet-themed restaurant serves food in toilet bowls, drinks in urinals

An Indian content creator has given social media users a look inside one of Taiwan's strangest dining experiences, where toilet seats replace chairs, drinks arrive in urinal-shaped containers and food is served in miniature toilet bowls. The unusual concept has people wondering whether they would be brave enough to eat there.

In an Instagram video, Aakanksha Monga takes viewers inside the toilet-themed restaurant, showing everything from its quirky decor to dishes designed to look like they belong in a bathroom. While the setting might put some diners off their food, she says the experience itself gets top marks from her.

Food served in toilet bowls

"Would you dare to eat food in the most disgusting restaurant in the world?" Monga asks at the start of her video. She goes on to explain that what looks unusual elsewhere is completely normal at Taiwan's toilet-themed restaurant.

The tables feature poop-themed decor, while customers sit on toilet seats instead of regular chairs. Drinks are served in urinal-shaped containers, and the food arrives in toilet bowls. The menu, she says, includes everything from toilet hot pots to "poop curries".

Monga gives the food a five out of 10, but rates the experience a full 10 out of 10 for its unusual concept. One item that particularly caught her attention was the chocolate soft serve, which looked so realistic that she joked she could never look at dark chocolate ice cream the same way again.

"Taiwan is seriously the world capital of the strangest themed restaurants," she says in the video, going on to mention beetle cafes, alpaca restaurants and the toilet-themed eatery. "What is going on here?" she asks.

Only two branches remain in Taipei

In the caption accompanying her video, Monga urges people to share the post with someone who needs to try the experience. She says the restaurant began by selling chocolate ice cream on small paper squat toilets and eventually expanded to 19 branches across Taiwan. According to her caption, only two branches remain, both in Taipei.

For those planning a visit, she points to the locations near Ximen MRT, Exit 6, and Shilin MRT, Exit 2. Both are on the second floor, she says, and recommends booking ahead for weekends because the restaurant fills up quickly.

Monga ends with a question for her followers: "So tell me, would you dare to eat here?"

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