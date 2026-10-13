Telangana man saves Rs 1.23 lakh in Rs 10 coins over three years, buys new scooter

A 51-year-old church pastor from Telangana has turned three years of saving loose change into a brand-new Honda Activa. B Ravi Joseph, from Luxettipet in Mancherial district, bought the two-wheeler using Rs 1.23 lakh worth of Rs 10 coins he had collected since October 10, 2023.

Joseph saved the coins whenever he received them as change during everyday purchases, gradually building up the amount without putting aside large sums at once. What started as a small habit eventually helped him make a major purchase, although he admitted he had hoped to buy something a little different.

How Joseph saved Rs 1.23 lakh in coins

Joseph began collecting Rs 10 coins on October 10, 2023. He initially thought of using the money for something useful around the house, but later settled on buying a two-wheeler.

Explaining how he managed to build up the savings, he said, "For the past three years, out of my daily routine and grocery expenses-even when going out-wherever I went to the grocery shop, I managed to save some money little by little, saving approximately 1,23,000 rupees bit by bit."

The habit required patience, with Joseph saving a little at a time rather than trying to put together the full amount in one go. But the plan was not always met with encouragement.

Family concerns over Rs 10 coins

During the three years, rumours that Rs 10 coins might be discontinued or lose their legal-tender status made some of Joseph's family members question whether he should continue collecting them. They urged him to stop, but he stuck to the plan.

"My family asked me not to continue, but I did not give up. I kept saving the coins, one transaction at a time," Joseph said.

Despite the doubts, he continued putting away the coins until he had enough to make the purchase. When he finally took them to the showroom, the staff spent nearly two hours counting the collection before confirming that it totalled Rs 1.23 lakh.

Joseph buys a Honda Activa with his savings

Reports identified the dealership as Jagadamba Honda Motors in Luxettipet. Joseph was accompanied by family members when he received his new Honda Activa, with the unusual payment drawing attention from showroom staff and local residents.

Although he achieved his goal of buying a new two-wheeler, Joseph said he regretted not being able to purchase a Royal Enfield Bullet because of financial constraints.

Still, his three-year effort turned everyday change into a substantial purchase. By consistently saving Rs 10 coins from routine spending, the pastor managed to fulfil his ambition of owning a new two-wheeler.

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