UP's 'Dehati Madam' was 'scolded' by husband over English video, but Priyanka Chopra Jonas made it 'memorable'

A woman from a village in Uttar Pradesh who has built a following by teaching English online got a very unexpected boost when actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared one of her videos. Yashoda Lodhi, who runs the social media account 'English with Dehati Madam', later posted a video thanking Priyanka and sharing the story behind the moment.

It had started like a completely ordinary day for Yashoda. She was working on her farm when she decided to record a video. Her husband scolded her for doing it, but she carried on, finished recording and uploaded the clip anyway. What happened afterwards was something she clearly had not expected.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas shares her video

Yashoda soon found out that Priyanka had shared her video on Instagram. The timing made the moment even more special for her, as she had also recently crossed four lakh followers on Instagram.

"And then something truly unexpected happened," Yashoda said while recounting the moment.

She then explained what made the recognition particularly meaningful.

"Priyanka Chopra Jonas ma'am shared my video on her story and she has made my day really special for me," Yashoda said.

The repost came as a surprise to Yashoda, who said she does not have a television at home and does not closely follow celebrities. Because of that, she was not initially aware of how many well-known personalities had noticed her work.

Her students told her about the reactions

Yashoda said it was her students who began telling her about the attention her videos were receiving from well-known people.

"So when my students started telling me about all the wonderful people who appreciated my work, it truly touched my heart," she said.

The moment came as another milestone for Yashoda, whose videos have helped her build a sizeable online audience while focusing on a simple idea: helping people learn to speak English.

Yashoda Lodhi's English-teaching journey

Yashoda studied until Class 12 and runs a YouTube channel with more than 400,000 followers, where she teaches viewers to speak English. Her Instagram account has also grown to more than 577,000 followers.

Her latest video, which began with her being scolded by her husband for recording while working on the farm, ended up getting the attention of Priyanka Chopra Jonas and giving Yashoda another memorable moment in her online journey.

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