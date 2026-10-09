UP teacher records video of himself 'playing tabla' on child's head, gets suspended after it goes viral

A primary school teacher in Uttar Pradesh's Etawah has been suspended after a video showing him tapping a child's head as if it were a tabla went viral on social media. The incident took place inside a classroom, with other children sitting nearby as the teacher laughed.

The teacher, identified as Dinesh Kumar Mathur, had the video recorded and later uploaded it to his Facebook account. The clip eventually caught the attention of the Basic Education Department, which took action against him after it spread online.

Video shows teacher tapping child's head

In the video, Mathur can be seen sitting on a chair while a child sits on the floor in front of him. He repeatedly taps the child's head as though he is playing a drum, laughing hysterically as he does so. Other children seated around them can also be seen joining in the laughter.

The footage later went viral on social media, bringing the incident to the attention of education officials.

Teacher suspended after video goes viral

Taking note of the video, Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) Dr Rajesh Kumar suspended Mathur with immediate effect. The department treated his conduct as an act of indiscipline.

The matter is now under investigation by the Basic Education Department. Further action will be taken based on the findings of the investigation.

Social media reactions

The video has sparked questions about the teacher's behaviour, with the incident likely to draw criticism over how the child was treated in the classroom.

"How can a teacher think this is acceptable behaviour with a child?" wrote one user.

"A classroom is meant to be a safe space for children, not a place for such behaviour," commented another.

One user questioned why the footage was shared online, writing, "Why would anyone record and upload something like this?"

"Teachers are supposed to guide children and treat them with care and respect," another comment read.

ALSO READ:

Gorakhpur girl fumbles during speech, CM Yogi Adityanath applauds and encourages her