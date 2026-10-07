Wild elephant climbs onto moving car near Tamil Nadu-Karnataka border, passengers left shaken

A wild elephant suddenly stopped a moving car near Asanur in Tamil Nadu, close to the Karnataka border, leaving the passengers terrified. The incident took place on the Bengaluru-Dindigul National Highway, where the road passes through a forested stretch and elephants regularly move through the area during seasonal movement.

The car was travelling from Mysuru to Coimbatore when the elephant emerged from the dense forest and came directly towards it. In a frightening moment, the animal placed one of its front legs on the car's body and moved its trunk towards the window, leaving the people inside with the huge animal just inches away.

Elephant comes face to face with car

The incident happened during the day near Asanur, along the Bengaluru-Dindigul National Highway. The elephant emerged from the trees and blocked the path of the car, forcing the vehicle to stop in the middle of the road.

A person travelling in a vehicle behind the car captured the encounter on video. The footage shows the elephant walking towards the front passenger door before placing its front leg on the car's body. It then extended its trunk towards the window, appearing to look closely at the people sitting inside.

The driver and passengers stayed completely still during the tense moments. They avoided honking or making any sudden movements as the elephant remained beside the vehicle for a few seconds.

The animal eventually lowered its leg, moved past the rear of the car and crossed the road before disappearing into the bushes. There were no reports of anyone being injured or of any major damage to the vehicle.

Why elephants come close to vehicles in Asanur

Asanur lies along a forested stretch near the Tamil Nadu-Karnataka border, and the highway passes through an area used by elephants during their seasonal movement. Forest officials said elephants frequently pass through this part of the corridor during such movements.

The encounter is a reminder of how quickly vehicles and wildlife can come into close contact along forest roads. Forest officials regularly advise motorists to remain inside their vehicles, maintain a safe distance from wild animals and avoid sudden movements or attempts to feed them.

Officials have also warned that stopping near elephants or offering them food can encourage the animals to approach vehicles more frequently, increasing the risk of dangerous encounters.

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