Madurai influencer shares address for Diwali sweets, gets TVs, refrigerators and washing machines on COD

A Madurai-based influencer's festive request has allegedly turned into a frustrating ordeal after strangers began placing cash-on-delivery (COD) orders for expensive products at his home. Veeramani had shared his phone number and address on social media, hoping followers would send him Diwali sweets. Instead, he found himself dealing with deliveries he says he never ordered.

The unwanted parcels reportedly included televisions, refrigerators, washing machines and smartphones, with one television said to be priced at Rs 1.69 lakh. Since the orders were placed on COD, delivery executives arrived expecting payment for products Veeramani had not asked for and could not afford. He also said he had not shared the one-time passwords (OTPs) needed to complete the deliveries.

How fake delivery orders turned into a headache

The number of deliveries soon became difficult to manage. In one video, Veeramani appealed to those behind the prank to stop, pointing out that delivery workers were being sent to his home for no reason.

"Why are you guys doing this? The delivery boys are coming from long distances. Stop doing this. Fifteen orders came in half an hour, and I don't have money for all of that," he said.

The alleged prank reportedly went beyond everyday household products. Some social media claims suggested that orders had also been placed for a JCB excavator and military tanks. Neighbours reportedly said that food delivery workers from Swiggy and Zomato had also turned up at the address with orders.

For Veeramani, the situation meant dealing with repeated visits and pressure over purchases he says he never made. Delivery executives were also caught up in the episode, making trips to his home despite having no role in the prank.

Influencer appeals for help as unwanted orders continue

Veeramani took to Instagram to explain what was happening and urge people to stop placing fake orders. He expressed frustration over delivery workers being dragged into the situation and having to travel long distances for orders he had not requested. He also made it clear that he did not have the money to pay for the expensive items.

But, according to his subsequent posts, the trouble did not stop. In another video, Veeramani said he was considering leaving town because of the repeated deliveries and the reaction he was facing.

"I'm going out of town. So many people are after me after people ordered in lakhs. They are scolding me," he said.

The incident reportedly took another turn when Veeramani said he began receiving calls from people enquiring about kidney donations. He alleged that someone had used his phone number for that purpose as well.

He has since appealed to people not to use his address to place unsolicited orders. What began as a request for Diwali sweets has left him dealing with unwanted deliveries, calls and mounting frustration, while delivery workers continue to be caught in the middle.

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