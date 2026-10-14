'Flight landed safely in Jaipur': Air India issues clarification after suspected hijack alert

New Delhi:

After an Air India aircraft from Frankfurt to Delhi was diverted to Jaipur on Wednesday morning following a hijack alert, the airline issued a formal statement and said the relevant security agencies carried out the necessary checks and have cleared the aircraft and crew, and all passengers were disembarked, underwent security checks, and have since reboarded the aircraft. The airline said Air India teams worked proactively with authorities to minimise passenger inconvenience.

Air India issues clarification

"Air India flight AI2030 operating from Frankfurt to Delhi on 14 October was diverted to Jaipur following a perceived security concern. The aircraft landed safely in Jaipur. The relevant security agencies carried out the necessary checks and have cleared the aircraft and crew. All passengers were disembarked, underwent security checks, and have since reboarded the aircraft,” Air India said in a statement.

Air India teams worked proactively to minimise passenger inconvenience

Air India said that its teams worked proactively with authorities to minimise passenger inconvenience. “We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused to our passengers due to this unforeseen disruption and appreciate their patience and understanding. The safety and security of our passengers and crew remain Air India's highest priority," it said.

Earlier in the day, Air India flight AI2030 operating from Frankfurt to Delhi, which was diverted to Jaipur following a security alert over a suspected hijack threat, took off from the airport. The aircraft landed safely at Jaipur International Airport and was moved for security checks. The flight had 293 passengers and 13 crew members on board.

Assistant Commissioner of Police, Malviya Nagar, Shiv Dayal told PTI that airport authorities had informed police about the emergency landing of the flight following a threat. Police sources said security personnel checked the aircraft in the isolation bay. "The flight landed at around 9.35 am. The flight was taken to the isolation bay within ten minutes for checking," sources told PTI.

According to initial information, the pilot pressed 'Squawk Code 7500', which indicates unlawful interference, when the aircraft was in the Mumbai Flight Information Region (FIR). Subsequently, the plane was diverted to Jaipur, the sources added.

Jaipur airport management said security checks were conducted, and later passengers were de-boarded and taken to the terminal building. "The passengers were brought to the terminal building, and later their boarding began for the same plane for departure for Delhi. All are safe, and there is no situation of panic," airport sources said.

What triggered the Frankfurt-Delhi flight to be diverted?

Primary information indicated that the Air India pilot had pressed Squawk Code 7500, an aviation transponder code used to indicate unlawful interference with an aircraft. The code was activated as the aircraft was flying through the Mumbai Flight Information Region (FIR). The aircraft was subsequently diverted to Jaipur.

It should be noted that the Squawk Code 7500 is an internationally recognised signal that alerts air traffic control to a possible unlawful interference incident, including a hijacking. The reported activation of the code prompted the diversion and subsequent security procedures.

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Air India flight AI-2030 makes emergency landing in Jaipur after hijack alert, pilot denies triggering code