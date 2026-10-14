'DM uncle, please help': Kanpur nursery student appeals for relief from waterlogging

Waterlogging in Chiran Hridaypur village in the Bithoor area of Kanpur district has become a major problem for residents, who have been struggling with stagnant water for nearly a month. Dirty water and the foul smell emanating from it have made everyday activities difficult, with children and elderly residents forced to walk through the water to get around.

Amid the continuing problems, a young girl’s appeal to the district administration has brought attention to the condition of the village. Myra, a nursery student, has urged Kanpur District Magistrate Mahendra Singh Tanwar to intervene and help residents get relief from the persistent waterlogging.

Nursery student Myra appeals to the district magistrate

Myra has to cross dirty water to get to school every day. The difficulties have left the young child distressed, prompting her to appeal directly to the district magistrate for help. In her appeal, she asked the DM to understand the problems she and other villagers are facing and resolve the issue as soon as possible. Her plea has highlighted how the prolonged waterlogging is affecting even the youngest residents of Chiran Hridaypur.

Dirty water and foul smell trouble residents

According to villagers, waterlogging has persisted for around a month, making it difficult to use village lanes and roads. The foul smell from the stagnant, dirty water has added to residents' discomfort.

Villagers are hoping the concerned departments will take the matter seriously and arrange proper drainage to prevent further inconvenience. They are waiting for an effective response that will allow them to resume their daily activities without having to wade through water.

Waterlogging raises concerns for agricultural land

The problem is not limited to the village's streets and pathways. It has also raised concerns among farmers associated with thousands of bighas of agricultural land.

Prolonged waterlogging could affect farming-related activities, adding to the worries of residents who depend on agriculture. Villagers and farmers are therefore seeking a lasting solution rather than temporary relief.

Residents await action from Kanpur administration

Following Myra's appeal, residents are now looking towards the district administration for intervention. They hope District Magistrate Mahendra Singh Tanwar will take cognisance of the situation, direct the concerned officials to inspect the area and ensure effective measures are taken to address the waterlogging.

For now, residents continue to wait for relief from a problem that has persisted for nearly a month. The key question remains when the administration will act and help restore normal conditions in Chiran Hridaypur.

(Report by Anurag Srivastava from Kanpur)

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