Death penalty for Muskan and lover Sahil Shukla in sensational Meerut blue drum murder case

New Delhi:

A district court on Wednesday sentenced Muskan Rastogi and her lover Sahil Shukla to death in the high-profile blue-drum murder case of Saurabh Rajput in Meerut. This comes after the deceased's family had demanded the death penalty for both accused. Both accused are currently lodged in Meerut's Chaudhary Charan Singh Jail. District Judge Arvind Kumar Mishra pronounced the verdict in the case, which has witnessed 126 court hearings and statements from more than 22 witnesses. The trial began in July 2025, followed by nearly 13 months of arguments in court.

What is the Saurabh Rajput murder case?

On March 17, 2025, police recovered Saurabh Rajput's dismembered body from a blue drum inside his own house in Meerut. The discovery sent shockwaves across the country and brought the case into the national spotlight. Police arrested Muskan Rastogi and Sahil on March 19, 2025, and sent them to jail. The trial began in the district judge's court in July 2025, followed by successive hearings and arguments. With the examination of witnesses completed, the case reached a crucial stage ahead of the verdict. The gruesome recovery of Rajput's body inside the blue drum became the defining feature of the case which drew widespread public attention.

Saurabh's body was chopped into pieces

According to the details of the case, Muskan allegedly murdered her husband, Saurabh Rajput, with the help of her lover, Sahil, on March 3, 2025. The following day, the accused allegedly chopped his body into 15 pieces and placed them inside a blue drum to dispose of the remains.

On March 5, Muskan and Sahil reportedly left for Shimla after the murder. Thirteen days after the killing, on March 16, police obtained evidence linking the two to the crime. On March 17, the police recovered Rajput's dismembered body from the blue drum.

The two accused were arrested on March 19 after being produced in court and were subsequently sent to jail. The case has since remained in the spotlight because of the gruesome nature of the crime and the circumstances surrounding the recovery of the body.

Blue drum murder case timeline

March 3, 2025: Muskan allegedly murdered her husband, Saurabh Rajput, with the help of Sahil.

Muskan allegedly murdered her husband, Saurabh Rajput, with the help of Sahil. March 4, 2025: The accused allegedly placed Rajput's dismembered body inside a blue drum.

The accused allegedly placed Rajput's dismembered body inside a blue drum. March 5, 2025: Muskan and Sahil reportedly left for Shimla.

Muskan and Sahil reportedly left for Shimla. March 16, 2025: Police obtained evidence linking the accused to the murder.

Police obtained evidence linking the accused to the murder. March 17, 2025: Police recovered Rajput's dismembered body from the blue drum.

Police recovered Rajput's dismembered body from the blue drum. March 19, 2025: Muskan and Sahil were produced in court and sent to jail.

Muskan and Sahil were produced in court and sent to jail. July 2025: The trial began in the district judge's court.

The trial began in the district judge's court. October 2026: The case reached the verdict stage after extensive hearings and arguments and the quantum of punishment announced.

According to information that emerged ahead of the verdict, Muskan and Sahil had requested permission to hear the court's decision through video conferencing from jail. Their behaviour in custody also drew attention. Muskan had reportedly started worshipping Lord Shiva, while Sahil had stopped interacting with other inmates.

(Inputs from Hima Aggarwal)

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Meerut blue drum case: Accused Muskan and Sahil convicted of Saurabh Rajput's murder by UP court