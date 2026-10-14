World's oldest shipwreck discovered off Turkey's coast, dates back 4,700 years

Archaeologists have discovered what they believe is the world's oldest shipwreck off the coast of Turkey, dating back between 4,400 and 4,700 years to the Early Bronze Age. The discovery offers a rare glimpse into ancient maritime trade, with ceramic storage pots and stone anchors found on the seabed despite thousands of years underwater.

According to the BBC, the wreck was discovered near Kekova Island in Antalya, southern Turkey, at a depth of around 30 metres. Although the ship's wooden structure has not survived, more than 30 ceramic storage pots, known as amphorae, were found scattered across an underwater slope. Some of the pots still contain traces of the substances they once held. The discovery dates to roughly the same period when the Great Pyramid of Giza was being built, placing it among the earliest known examples of long-distance maritime trade in the ancient world.

Where was the ancient shipwreck discovered?

The wreck lies close to Kekova Island, off Turkey's Mediterranean coast. The site contains artefacts spread across the seabed, including three large stone anchors and more than 30 ceramic storage vessels. Researchers believe the vessel was approximately 10 metres long and served as a trading ship carrying goods across the Mediterranean Sea. The discovery was made by an expedition led by Professor Hakan Oniz of Akdeniz University in Turkey, working with the Mediterranean Archaeology Association.

The three stone anchors found at the site are particularly significant. According to the research team, ancient ships carried spare anchors on long voyages, highlighting the preparations needed for journeys across waters where strong currents and winds could pose serious risks.

How did archaeologists determine the shipwreck's age?

Determining the age of the wreck presented a challenge because its wooden structure had not survived. This meant researchers could not use radiocarbon dating on the ship's wood to establish when it sank.

Instead, archaeologists examined the shape and design of the ceramic vessels recovered from the seabed. Pottery styles changed over time, allowing researchers to compare the objects with examples found at other archaeological sites.

The amphorae discovered near Kekova have two handles, a ridge around the middle and a flat base. Oniz said their design and decorative techniques matched pottery discovered in Egypt and the Middle East that had already been dated to between 4,400 and 4,700 years ago.

Based on these comparisons, the research team concluded that the shipwreck belongs to the Early Bronze Age.

Ancient storage pots still contain traces of their contents

One of the most remarkable aspects of the discovery is the condition of some of the ceramic vessels. Although they have remained underwater for thousands of years, several were recovered intact and still contained a thick, glossy residue. Dr Karin Sowada, an archaeologist from Macquarie University in Australia, examined the amphorae after they were brought to the surface. She said she was surprised by the quantity of material remaining inside some of the vessels.

Researchers are now investigating what the residue might contain. Possible substances include olive oil, wine and tree resins. However, the contents have not yet been conclusively identified. The team is also considering whether the vessels were reused over time. Given their size, the pots may have been emptied at their destinations and used repeatedly rather than discarded after a single journey.

The recovered artefacts are being carefully conserved to protect them from further deterioration after their long period underwater.

Where was the ship heading?

The archaeologists believe the vessel began its journey somewhere along the eastern coast of the Mediterranean. Its intended destination remains uncertain, but the team has identified two possibilities: the ancient city of Troy, in what is now northwestern Turkey, or the Minoan civilisation on the island of Crete. The wreck provides clues about the movement of goods across the ancient Mediterranean. Sea travel connected communities over long distances, allowing people to transport products and exchange goods well before the development of modern navigation.

However, the exact route taken by the vessel and the nature of its cargo are still being investigated.

Why is the discovery significant?

The waters around Kekova Island have a long history of maritime activity, and strong currents and winds have contributed to numerous shipwrecks in the region. The Mediterranean Archaeology Association specialises in locating and studying such underwater sites. For Oniz, the discovery also offers a human connection to the distant past. The objects recovered from the seabed once belonged to a trading network involving sailors, pottery makers and people responsible for transporting goods to the vessel.

The wreck now surpasses the previously recognised oldest shipwreck, found off Dokos, an island in southern Greece, which dates to around 4,200 years ago. It is important to distinguish this discovery from the oldest shipwreck with preserved wooden remains. That record belongs to a vessel found in the Black Sea off Bulgaria, dating to approximately 2,400 years ago.

The shipwreck and its recovered cargo are owned by Turkey's Ministry of Culture. Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy said the artefacts would be displayed at the new Mediterranean Underwater Archaeology Museum in Antalya when it opens. As conservation and analysis continue, the discovery could offer further insights into how people produced, transported and traded goods across the Mediterranean thousands of years ago.

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