Video shows sanitary napkin vending machine in washroom, then comes an unexpected twist

A short video from Uttarakhand has caught social media users by surprise, and the reason becomes clear only in its final moments. What looks like an ordinary sanitary napkin vending machine mounted on a washroom wall turns into an unexpected sight when the camera reveals which washroom it belongs to.

The clip has been making the rounds online, with viewers initially seeing little more than a machine installed inside a public toilet. The twist comes when the person recording steps outside and turns the camera towards the entrance, revealing that it is a gents' washroom.

One final shot changes everything

The reveal has become the main talking point around the video. A sanitary napkin vending machine would not usually attract much attention on its own, but its presence in a men's washroom has left viewers wondering how it got there.

An X user who shared the clip summed up the moment with the caption, "Unexpected ending."

The exact location of the washroom has not been established. It is also unclear why the machine was installed there, or whether its placement was intentional or accidental. The video does not offer any answers, leaving viewers to draw their own conclusions from the brief footage.

Watch the video here:

Social media reacts to the unusual sight

The clip has prompted different responses online. Some users questioned whether the machine's placement pointed to government negligence or a possible oversight. Others were more focused on the surprise itself, with one viewer describing it as the last thing they would ever expect to see on the internet.

For now, there is no confirmed explanation for the installation, and the circumstances surrounding it remain unclear. What has caught people's attention is the contrast between the ordinary-looking machine and the unexpected setting revealed at the end of the clip.

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