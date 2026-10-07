'Small way of saying thank you': Israeli-American musician honours Captain Smit Machchhar with SRK song

An Israeli-American musician has paid a heartfelt musical tribute to Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar, who is being hailed for his actions during the FlyDubai FZ1073 cockpit attack. The musician learned Shah Rukh Khan's popular song "Tujh Mein Rab Dikhta Hai" and dedicated it to the pilot in a video that has gone viral on social media.

A musical tribute to Captain Smit

Israeli-American musician Itay Benda dedicated the song to Captain Smit as part of his "Peace Through Music" project. In the video, Benda said he does not know Hindi but wanted to learn the song as a small way of thanking the Indian pilot who, according to reports, saved the lives of passengers aboard the flight. "This is a small way of saying thank you," Benda said while dedicating the song to Captain Smit and Indians around the world.

The tribute has drawn attention online, with social media users praising Benda's pronunciation, emotion and the gesture itself. Many described the performance as a touching example of the cultural and human connection between India and Israel.

What happened aboard FlyDubai FZ1073?

Captain Smit Machchhar was the pilot of FlyDubai flight FZ1073, which was travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv on September 30, 2026.

According to the details shared about the incident, the Omani co-pilot, identified as Hamam al-Hamami, allegedly attacked Captain Smit inside the cockpit using an axe or knife-like weapon and attempted to take control of the aircraft.

Despite being injured, Captain Smit managed to open the cockpit door and regain control of the situation. The aircraft was subsequently diverted to Tabuk in Saudi Arabia, where it landed safely.

The incident had left passengers in a tense situation, but the captain's actions helped prevent what could have been a much more serious outcome.

Why 'Tujh Mein Rab Dikhta Hai'?

The song chosen by Benda has a special place in popular Hindi cinema. "Tujh Mein Rab Dikhta Hai" is from Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma's 2008 film Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi. The song was originally sung by Roop Kumar Rathod.

Its lyrics, including the line "Tujh mein Rab dikhta hai", were seen by many as particularly fitting for a tribute to someone being praised for protecting the lives of others during an emergency.

Benda's decision to learn and perform the Hindi song also gave the tribute a distinctly Indian touch, despite his own lack of familiarity with the language.

Social media remembers Captain Smit

The video has received an emotional response online, with users thanking both Benda and Captain Smit. Several users highlighted the significance of an Israeli-American musician choosing a Hindi film song to honour an Indian pilot.

Captain Smit has been praised in Israel and India following the incident. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have also praised his actions.

Some social media posts also claimed that Captain Smit recited the Hanuman Chalisa during the crisis. He is currently recovering after receiving medical treatment.

For many viewers, Benda's rendition of "Tujh Mein Rab Dikhta Hai" has become more than a song. It is being seen as a personal gesture of gratitude towards Captain Smit Machchhar and a moving expression of solidarity between people in India and Israel.

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