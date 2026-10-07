Gorakhpur girl fumbles during speech, Yogi Adityanath applauds and encourages her | WATCH

A young woman from Gorakhpur found herself struggling with nervousness while addressing a gathering in Uttar Pradesh, but Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's encouraging applause appeared to give her the confidence to continue.

Rachna Rai, who hails from Kordi Ram in Gorakhpur, was speaking at a public event attended by Yogi Adityanath and other dignitaries. As she tried to put her thoughts into words, Rai appeared to lose her flow several times and admitted that she was nervous.

Rai began by addressing the Chief Minister and others present at the event before introducing herself. She said she had completed her Class 12 education in the area she came from and credited the Tech Mahindra programme for helping her develop the confidence to stand on stage.

'I was not even confident enough to stand on stage'

Speaking about her journey, Rai said that earlier she did not have enough confidence even to stand on a stage and speak in front of people. She acknowledged that her lack of confidence was visible during the speech, but said the fact that she was standing there itself was a major change for her. This programme actually gave me that courage. Even though I believe you can see a little lack of confidence in me today, at least today I am able to stand on this stage. Earlier, I did not even have enough confidence to stand on a stage," Rai said.

As she struggled to continue, the audience listened while Yogi Adityanath applauded her. The gesture appeared to encourage Rai as she gathered herself and continued with her speech.

Rachna says the programme changed her confidence

Rai said she had joined the company at the age of 17 as a TechBee scholar and had now completed three years there. She said she was working as a media administrator on the Applitools project. She also said she was pursuing a bachelor's degree from BITS Pilani and wanted to continue learning and take up several more opportunities in the future.

Rai credited the programme and the organisation for helping her reach that stage. She said she had earlier been too afraid to speak, but was now able to stand confidently on stage. "I have confidence that I can do even better going forward," she said.

'What I am saying now is coming from my heart'

Rai also reflected on why she struggled to deliver some of the things she had prepared for the speech. She said she had come after reading and hearing about several things and wanted to speak about them, but could not. According to Rai, one reason was that she had simply memorised the material. However, she said the words she was speaking at that moment were different because they came from her own experience.

"Why couldn't I say it? Perhaps because I had just memorised it. But what I am saying right now, I am able to say because it is coming from my heart," she said.

Rai went on to encourage other children, particularly those from rural areas, who want to study and achieve something but may not have the opportunity to do so. She ended her speech by thanking everyone present for their support and said she was grateful for the encouragement she had received.

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