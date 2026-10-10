Man puts 6 bhaturas through sugarcane juice machine, the amount of oil extracted is unbelievable

A video showing six bhaturas being put through a sugarcane juice machine has caught attention on social media. The clip shows oil flowing out of the fried breads as they are pressed through the machine, eventually filling a glass to the brim.

The video, posted on Instagram by Acharya Manish, highlights concerns about the consumption of deep-fried foods and their potential impact on health. The striking demonstration has sparked a conversation about eating habits, with the machine operator's reaction adding another memorable moment to the clip.

Six bhaturas, a glass full of oil

In the video, six bhaturas are put through a sugarcane juice machine to demonstrate how much oil can be extracted from them. As the machine presses the fried breads, oil flows out and is collected in a glass. By the end of the demonstration, the glass is filled to the top.

Acharya Manish warns that consuming excessive amounts of oily food could have serious health consequences, linking such eating habits to heart attacks, kidney and liver problems, PCOD and other conditions. However, the demonstration alone does not establish that bhaturas directly cause these diseases.

The visual left viewers talking about the oil content of fried food and the importance of being mindful of what they eat. One user said, "This is a wake-up call for anyone who eats fried food regularly. We really need to pay more attention to what goes into our bodies."

Another commented, "Bhaturas are delicious, but seeing this much oil come out is definitely enough to make you think twice before eating them every day."

Sugarcane juice vendor says he will never eat bhaturas again

The video also captures the reaction of the vendor whose sugarcane juice machine is used for the experiment. After watching oil being extracted from the six bhaturas and seeing the glass fill up, he says he will never eat bhaturas again.

His reaction became another talking point, with one user saying, "The man has seen the truth and made his decision. That glass of oil would put anyone off bhaturas for a while."

Another viewer wrote, "You don't have to stop eating everything you enjoy, but moderation is important. Eating fried food occasionally is one thing, making it a daily habit is another."

The video has brought attention to a familiar debate around popular fried foods and healthier eating habits. While the demonstration makes for a striking visual, the amount of oil collected does not establish how much the body absorbs or prove that bhaturas directly cause specific diseases. A balanced diet and moderation remain important considerations.

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