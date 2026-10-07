UP Police Sub-Inspector sings 'Chalre Chalre Waal' in uniform, video goes viral

A video of Uttar Pradesh Police Sub-Inspector Nishant Mishra singing and playing the guitar has gone viral on social media, giving users a glimpse of the officer's musical side. Dressed in his police uniform, Mishra can be seen holding a guitar and singing the popular song "Chalre Chalre Waal".

The song is widely trending on Instagram and music lovers from all over the world are obsessing over it. The video, shared on Instagram by Nishant himself, shows him performing with a microphone and guitar while seated indoors. His uniform and the relaxed musical performance have caught the attention of social media users.

Nishant Mishra sings in police uniform

In the viral clip, Mishra can be seen singing with his eyes closed as he plays the guitar. His performance has drawn attention largely because of the contrast between his professional role as a police officer and his musical talent. The video has been shared with the caption "Chalre Chalre Waal", along with hashtags related to trending songs, police and social media trends.

Users in the comments have praised Mishra's voice and appreciated his musical performance. Several reactions highlighted the fact that the police officer was showcasing a completely different side of his personality while still in uniform.

Social media users praise his musical side

The video has received an encouraging response from viewers, with users complimenting Mishra's singing and calling attention to his guitar performance.

Comments on the post describe him as a "policeman" with a musical side, while others simply praised his voice and performance.

The clip has resonated with viewers because it offers a light-hearted glimpse into the life of a police officer away from the usual images associated with the uniform. Mishra's performance has given social media users something different to talk about, turning his singing video into a viral moment.

Mishra is a Sub-Inspector with the Uttar Pradesh Police. He often posts his music videos on social media and has garnered thousands of fans for it. The reel goes on to show that there is no stopping the talent, no matter now busy life gets.

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