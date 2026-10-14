Shai Hope, Keemo Paul architect West Indies' 25-run win in 4th T20I vs India, series locked at 2-2

Hyderabad:

West Indies defeated India by 25 runs in the fourth T20I of the five-match series at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. The hosts arrived as favourites, given their batting form, but the Shai Hope-led side produced a stunning all-round show, leaving India looking for answers in the middle. Be it with the ball in the first innings or with the bat later, they were not clinical at all, as the series is now locked level at 2-2.

The day started with Shreyas Iyer winning the toss and electing to field first. He explained that the surface is very new and the team wants to understand it in the first innings before batting. It seemed like the perfect plan. However, West Indies batters decimated the Indian bowlers, leaving India a mountain to climb in the second.

Captain Hope led by example, scoring his third century of the tour. He reached the milestone in 50 balls and, based on his knock, the visitors posted 247 runs on the board in the first innings. There were important contributions from Shimron Hetmyer and Sherfane Rutherford as well, who made 33 off 12 and 49 unbeaten off 26, respectively.

For India, Prince Yadav was very impressive, while all the other bowlers conceded over 11 runs per over. Axar Patel started well with the ball, but he too ended up being expensive and that’s now India’s day been.

Sanju impresses in chase

Chasing 248 runs is never easy, but Sanju Samson handed India a perfect start. The keeper-batter hammered 56 runs off 23 balls and helped the team to set the momentum. He went all guns blazing, hitting all across the park and also completed his 100 sixes in T20I cricket. He eventually departed in the fifth over and soon after that, Ishan Kishan too returned to the pavilion.

With that, India’s blistering start soon turned poor. Abhishek Sharma, who barely got a chance to bat in the powerplay, struggled to get going after that and got out on 29 off 24 balls. Captain Shreyas too failed to make an impact with the bat. The onus then fell on Tilak Varma and Nitish Kumar Reddy, who stitched a 70-run partnership to bring India back into the contest.

However, they departed for 43 and 41 runs, respectively, and that sealed India’s fate. For West Indies, Keemo Paul was phenomenal in the middle, claiming a five-wicket haul, while Gudakesh Motie picked two in his two overs.

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