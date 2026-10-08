British tourist calls out negative India narrative online, praises 'Atithi Devo Bhava' culture

A British tourist has taken to social media to challenge what he described as the negative and often racist portrayal of India online. Richard La Ruina, a former writer who is on his second visit to the country, shared his experiences on Instagram, saying he was disappointed by the way India is frequently represented on social media and YouTube.

La Ruina said it was "sad" to see that almost every post and video about India online tends to focus on something negative. He argued that some creators deliberately visit a country of around 1.5 billion people, look for the worst aspects and then use those images to attract millions of views.

'Almost every post is negative and often racist'

In his Instagram post, La Ruina said he had noticed a recurring pattern in content about India. "It is sad to see that almost every post on social media and every video on YouTube about India is negative and, I would say, often racist," he wrote. He criticised what he described as a tendency among some travellers to seek out slums, unhygienic street food and other negative experiences instead of exploring the country's tourist attractions and cultural experiences.

According to La Ruina, presenting India through only its worst moments is an easy way to generate attention online. He described the approach as "lame" and questioned why such content is so readily believed.

British tourist praises India's hospitality

La Ruina said his own experience during his second visit was very different from the narrative he had encountered online. Rather than searching for the most negative aspects of the country, he said he and his companions visited beautiful places and interacted with local people. He praised the people they encountered and described the service they received as among the best they had experienced anywhere in the world.

He also referred to the Indian cultural idea of "Atithi Devo Bhava", which means "the guest is like God", while describing the warmth extended to them during their trip.

"All the people were very nice, the service was the best we have experienced anywhere in the world, there is that 'Atithi Devo Bhava' culture, the air quality was fine when we were there, and everywhere was completely safe," he said.

'India is still different and full of surprises'

The British traveller also reflected on what he believes makes India stand out as a destination. He said much of the world can feel increasingly similar, but India still offers something different and unexpected. According to him, the country's beauty, warm people and hospitality are often overlooked in online portrayals that focus heavily on negative experiences.

His post has since attracted attention on social media, with users responding positively to his perspective. One user praised his outlook and hoped he had enjoyed his time in India. Another said they were planning their second trip to the country that year.

A third user went as far as saying that anyone who had never visited India could not consider themselves well-travelled. One Indian user also admitted that they had not travelled extensively within the country themselves, but said La Ruina's post had inspired them to explore more of India.

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