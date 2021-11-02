Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Thapki Pyar Ki sindoor scene sparks meme fest on Twitter, 'Newton is going to call from his grave'

It seems like makers of Television shows will not leave any stone unturned to grab attention of viewers and ace the TRP charts. Recently, the makers of sitcom Thapki Pyar Ki 2 dropped a promo of the upcoming episode. However, television viewers have been subjected to a lot of bizarre scenes even before but the scene in the promo has left netizens rolling on the floor laughing.

Some have mocked the video by saying that it has disregarded all laws of physics and motion for the sindoor to land on the lead actress' forehead. Some say that it is so-over the top.

The video featuring, Jigyasa Singh and Akash Ahuja shows how the actor slips on water and tumbles next to her, his fingers hit on the open box of sindoor (vermillion), and in an attempt to regain balance he accidentally puts his vermillion fingers on her forehead. Well! there's no better way to explain how the concept of gravity fails here, why don't you check it out here:

The clip is going viral and has received some epic reactions from viewers. A user said, "Comedy Nights With Kapil has a competitor," "This is another level of stupidity!" said another.

Check out netizens reactions here:

Also read: Kumkum Bhagya fame Pooja Banerjee expecting her first child; wishes to have a daughter

Thapki Pyar Ki is a story of a young woman, Thapki Chaturvedi, who has a stutter and wish to be a successful singer. The first season started in 2015 and ended in 2017. The second season began on October 4.