Coronavirus conference in New York called off because of 'Coronavirus'

Doing Business Under Coronavirus was scheduled to take place from March 11 to April 3 in New York

The Council on Foreign Relations decided to call off a roundtable conference called “Doing Business Under Coronavirus” amidst fear of the virus' outbreak. The conference was scheduled to take place from March 11 to April to discuss the impact of the Coronavirus outbreak on global business. This is not the only event that had to be cancelled because of the Coronavirus outbreak. Reportedly over 50 major corporate events with an estimated attendance of 1 million people have been cancelled in the US alone.

Coronavirus outbreak has badly affected the businesses around the world causing a crash in stock markets. The virus fear has also affected the travel industry as people are avoiding travelling. The fear around has deeply impacted export-driven economies.

The virus outbreak started off from Wuhan city in China but has spread across the world claiming over 4200 lives and has left over a lakh people infected.

Apart from China, countries like Iran, Italy, Japan have been hit badly by the virus outbreak. In Italy alone, over 10000 people have affected by the virus which has caused 632 deaths as of now. This has forced the country to lock down public places and close school and colleges. Even sporting events are happening without the presence of audience in the stadium to keep a check on the virus infection.

In India, over 50 positive cases of the virus have been reported till now. However, the only silver lining is that the first three cases of the virus reported in Kerala have overcome the infection and returned back.