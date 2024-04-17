YouTuber Abhradeep Saha, famous as Angry Rantman, dies at 27 due to multiple organ failure

Follow us on Image Source : FACEBOOK/@ANGRYRANTMAN Abhradeep Saha was quite famous on social media.

Popular Sports YouTuber Abhradeep Saha, famously known as Angry Rantman, tragically passed away at the age of 27 in Bengaluru due to complications from multi-organ failure. Saha, renowned for his distinctive commentary style on various sports including football and cricket, had been receiving treatment at Narayana Cardiac Hospital in Bengaluru for serious health issues.

His absence from social media for more than a month followed a heart surgery, and it was revealed by his father on social media over a week ago that Saha was in the ICU and on the path to recovery. Unfortunately, his health took a turn for the worse a few days ago, leading to him on ventilation. Despite efforts, he ceased responding to treatment two days before his demise, as per media reports.

Saha's family revealed about his demise

"With profound grief and sorrow, we hereby declare the sad and untimely demise of Abhradeep Saha AKA #AngryRantman today at 10:18 hrs IST. He touched the lives of millions with his Honesty, humour and unwavering spirit. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him (sic)," his family wrote in a post on Facebook. "As we mourn his loss, let us remember the joy he brought to our lives and hold on to the cherished memories we share together. Inspiring change one rant at a time," the post further read.

Who was Abhradeep Saha?

Born on February 19, 1996, in Kolkata, Abhradeep Saha amassed a significant following on social media. His YouTube channel, 'Angry Rantman,' boasted 481k subscribers, while he had 119k followers on Instagram. Saha, an avid Chelsea supporter, gained prominence in 2017 following his viral 'no passion, no vision' rant about the English Premier League club.

"The BFC family is saddened to learn about the passing of #IndianFootball faithful Abhradeep Saha. A West Block Blue through and through, Abhradeep's love for the game knew no bounds and the passion in his rants will be missed. Rest in peace (sic)," wrote Bengaluru FC on its official X account.

