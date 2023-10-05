World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma meets The Great Khali during Captain's Day event and fans can't keep calm

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM @ICCANDCRICKETWORLDCUP Indian cricket team skipper meets The Great Khali

World Cup 2023: Ahead of the ICC World Cup 2023 opener, skippers of all the 10 participating teams attended the Captain's Day event in Ahmedabad where they participated in various activities.

Indian team skipper Rohit Sharma, who also attended the Captain's meet, was the talk of the town. Whether it was about a brief interaction with Pakistan's captain Babar Azam or roasting a reporter over some question, Rohit remained in limelight throughout the day. But what grabbed everyone's eyeballs was his meeting with The Great Khali during a World Cup photoshoot with the trophy.

The ICC shared a "behind the scenes" video as captains were preparing for the photoshoot at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad.

Rohit Sharma along with other captains attended the photoshoot where he met The Great Khali which started a meme fest on social media. Let's take a look at how people reacted.

India will play its first game against Australia on October 8 at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The team will play against arch rival Pakistan on October 14 at Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad.

India team World Cup squad

Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, R Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav.

