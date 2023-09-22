Watch: Green soldiers safely rescue leopard cub in Pune, reunite it with mother

Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO SCREENGRAB Leopard cub rescue operation by forest dept in Pune

Trending news : The forest officials in Maharashtra came to the rescue of a leopard cub that fell into an open well. The locals captured the video of the rescue operation when the forest department used heavy machinery to usher the cub into a massive cage in Pune on Thursday.

The incident took place on September 21 (Thursday) and CCTV footage of the same went viral on various social media platforms. Later, the leopard cub was released into the jungle by forest officials and it was reunited with his/her mother.

Indian Forest Service (IFS) officers Surender Mehra and Susanta Nanda shared the video on their social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter).

ALSO READ: VIDEO: Forest officials rescue blind gaur from open well in Maharashtra

Read More Trending News