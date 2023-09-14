Thursday, September 14, 2023
     
VIDEO: Forest officials rescue blind gaur from open well in Maharashtra

Maharashtra news: The locals captured the video of the rescue operation when the forest department used a JCB to usher the gaur into a massive container.

Forest officials rescued blind gaur from open well in Maharashtra

Maharashtra news: The forest officials in Maharashtra came to the rescue of a blind gaur that fell into an open well. The locals captured the video of the rescue operation when the forest department used a JCB to usher the gaur into a massive container.  

Now, the blind gaur will be released into a safe environment by the officials. The video was shared on X (formerly known as Twitter) by the Indian Forest Service official Susanta Nanda yesterday (September 13). 

