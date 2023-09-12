Madhya Pradesh: Helicopter's emergency landing video goes viral due to SHO's anchoring | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Madhya Pradesh: SHO's anchoring after helicopter makes emergency landing due to bad weather.

A video of emergency landing of a helicopter is going viral on social media in which a police station officer of the area, who was present at the scene, became the impromptu anchor and interviewed the pilot and the patient. The video of the interview has gone viral on social media. The pilot told the officer that the helicopter had developed a technical problem and that he had to make an emergency landing.

A private helicopter was going from Bhopal to Jaipur. But due to bad weather and rain, this helicopter was landed in a field between the hills in the Palai police station area located on the border of Baran and Madhya Pradesh. After receiving the information, the police team reached the spot. Along with this, a large crowd of villagers also gathered there. People had come there to see the helicopter. As soon as the weather cleared, the helicopter was sent to Jaipur.

Police officer became an anchor

As soon as the information of the helicopter's emergency landing was received, Palai police station area police officer Prahlad Meghwal also reached the spot. The way he gave information about this incident has gone viral on social media. In fact, explaining this case, the police officer got into the role of a TV anchor. Now his unique way is the subject of discussion on social media.

The video has been met with mixed reactions on social media. Some people have praised the pilot for his quick thinking and for safely landing the helicopter. Others have criticised the police station officer for becoming the anchor and for asking irrelevant questions.

Also read | Madhya Pradesh: Former RSS volunteers announce political outfit, say will push parties to improve governance

Also read | MP Assembly elections: Laptops for students - CM Shivraj Chouhan's latest poll promise