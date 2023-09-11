Madhya Pradesh: Former RSS volunteers announce political outfit, say will push parties to improve governance

Follow us on Image Source : IMAGE BY MACROVECTOR ON FREEPIK Representative Image

A group of former Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) volunteers has announced to form a political outfit - Janhit Party - ahead of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections slated later this year and said that it will push the parties to improve governance.

Former RSS worker Abhay Jain said that they have formed the political party as other parties’ culture is “against the basic values of democracy”.

He said that their yet-to-be-registered party will deflect the votes of the ruling BJP, adding that the people are not satisfied with the functioning of the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government.

“Listen, we were not there in the last MP elections in 2018 when the BJP lost. Then the BJP votes shifted to Congress which is not in a good shape,” he said.

“What will happen when we appear on the political stage? Those who are unhappy with the BJP but have a Hindu mindset will prefer us. If BJP loses five votes, Congress won't gain them according to political arithmetic. So much we know that our move will mount pressure on political parties to improve their governance,” Jain said.

When asked if the leaders plan to contest in all 230 seats in the state, he said that they will mull over the candidates to be fielded.

“Our political goal is not short-sighted. We have a bigger aim. Right now, the political outfit will focus on MP but plans to expand its footprint as per the need,” he said.

He said that over 200 people, including five from Jharkhand having an RSS background, participated in their meeting at Misrod.

He said that he was an RSS pracharak till 2007 and even worked in Sikkim. He claimed that he was still an “RSS swayamsevak”.

Another former pracharak from MP’s Gwalior and Rewa area, Manish Kale (55), said that he too participated in the meeting at Misrod.

He said that they will work for the progress of the country “with the same ideology”.

“I was a pracharak from 1991 to 2007. We still work for the uplift of the nation with the same ideology,” he said.

According to Ravi Dutt Singh, who was once associated with Bharatiya Kisan Sangh – an outfit of Sangh Parivar, he also took part in the meeting. He said the participants were the ones who had left RSS in 2007-2008.

(With PTI inputs)

