Viral video: When Dhoni tricked Bangladeshi players on the crease, 'They didn't know that I knew…'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni

New Delhi: Cricketing legend MS Dhoni, without being frequent on social media, seems to rule it, sometimes with his new look, while some other days with his statements. Soon after his advice to the bachelors created a wave of laughter among the youths, his new statement depicting his smart cricketing brain has now gone viral. At an event, MS Dhoni talked about one of the matches between India and Bangladesh and how his experience of working as a Ticket Collector at Kharagpur railway station came in handy while batting.

Dhoni said that he learnt Bengali language while he worked in Kharagpur, West Bengal, and his knowledge of the language helped him understand the conversation between the Bangladeshi players regarding the kind of ball to bowl. After the match, the Bangladeshi players were flabbergasted when they discovered this little secret about Dhoni that he understood every instruction shared loudly with the bowler out there in the middle.

The former Indian skipper said that he no longer can speak Bengali frequently, however, does understand it completely.

What did he say?

“I used to work in Railways in Kharagpur, so I knew Bengali well. Today I may not be able to speak Bengali well but I can understand. We were playing a match in Bangladesh. When I was batting, the keeper said something to the fast bowler. They didn't know that I knew Bengali. I understood what kind of ball the bowler was going to bowl. We were talking after the match was over. After seeing my reaction he said that 'He understands Bengali',” the CSK captain said at an event, leaving the audience in splits.

‘Yeh mat sochna ki meri wali alag hai’

Dhoni, very recently, at an event gave a relationship advice to the bachelors and told them not to think that their girlfriend is different from others, which left the entire audience in the auditorium laughing. The video of Dhoni’s advice spread on the internet like fire.

ALSO READ | Dhoni breaks the internet with relationship advice, ‘Yeh mat sochna meri wali alag hai’ | WATCH

ALSO READ | Dhoni's new hairstyle takes social media by storm, fans recall 'vintage Mahi'; see pics

Read More Trending News