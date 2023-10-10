Picture of 1 RK in Bengaluru with Rs 12,000 rent goes viral, check users' hilarious comments

Follow us on Image Source : REDDIT Screengrab of the viral picture

A picture of 1 RK listed on an online property search portal went viral on social media, in which the room had barely any space to fit in a single bed and it cost Rs 12,000 per month in Bengaluru.

The picture was listed on No Broker and was shared by one of the Reddit users after which it garnered several reactions from the users online.

Once the user posted the picture of the ‘one room kitchen’ which was available in Mahadevapura with a security deposit of Rs 50,000, people latched on to the opportunity and posted a variety of comments.

“A room for bed is a bedroom,” the caption of the Reddit user read.

Reacting to the post, a user said, “They even gave you the air vent so Freddy fazbear can jumpscare you at night.”

“This is a toilet converted into a bedroom,” another user wrote.

Another user commented on the number of switches available for a small room and said, “I wonder why there are so many switches. Two rooms combined in my home don't have that many switchesA user compared the room with prisons of Norway stating that the latter is still better than the one posted online.

“Yeah, the room is shit, especially for the price, but OP chose the most misleading picture. The room has no window though. I find it funny how 1 rk apartments in India are worse than the popular prisons from Norway,” the user wrote.

