Ever used dating apps to find flatmate as your replacement? This Bengaluru woman just did! Check viral post

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Representative Image

The world is not unaware of the troubles one has to take to find a decent home in Bengaluru as social media is flooded almost on a daily basis with this problem. However, you would not have heard of this unique way of finding a flatmate, what this user adhered to. Karuna Tata found one of the most unconventional ways to look for a flatmate while she was leaving the place, the post of which has now gone viral and the internet can’t help but pay attention to it.

What was the post about?

Karuna made profiles on a dating app to look for a tenant to replace her.

The 22-year-old woman made profiles for her room on the dating apps Tinder and Hinge, for a change, not to find a partner, to search a perfect match for the flat she was leaving. She described her room as “Kholi number 420” and asked if her move was a startup idea or just a product of “desperate times” in Bengaluru.

The house which is up for grabs is a three-bedroom apartment, located in Singasandra, and is close to important amenities such as pharmacies and supermarkets.

ALSO READ | Dhoni breaks the internet with relationship advice, ‘Yeh mat sochna meri wali alag hai’ | WATCH

“Is this a startup idea or a peak Bengaluru moment in desparate times? Anyways meet kholi number 420 who's on tinder to get matched with potential flatmates to replace me. @Tinder_India please make this happen,” Karuna tweeted.

Post goes viral

The post was shared on December 21 and garnered over 3500 views and several comments.

“Next time I should try finding a hackathon teammate using this,” a user commented.

ALSO READ | MS Dhoni touches woman’s feet, seeks blessings during Uttarakhand trip, video goes viral | WATCH

Read More Trending News