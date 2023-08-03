Video of Barbie Girl song’s Carnatic version goes viral | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Barbie Girl song’s Carnatic version

Ever since the highly anticipated film Barbie’s global release, it has taken social media by storm. The movie’s popularity has transcended boundaries including the all-pink theme to audiences donning an all-pink attire while watching the film. Barbie has truly ignited a pink frenzy on social media. Amidst all this hype, a video has emerged on social media that beautifully portrays a Carnatic version of the iconic Barbie Girl song. Mahesh Raghvan, a talented music producer and performer created Aqua’s famous track from the year 1997. Mahesh’s South Indian version of the song adds a unique cultural twist to the original tune, garnering significant attention and praise on social media platforms.

Along with the video, he wrote in the caption, “Here’s a Carnatic Mix of Barbie Girl by Aqua!”. Raghvan shared the clip just a few days back and since then his video has accumulated more than 3 million views. Internet users praised the musician’s skills in the comment section and even called his Carnatic recreation amazing and beautiful.“Jaws dropped! Nadhaswaram, Carnatic violin, Thavil, Veena… this is a Carnatic masterpiece! With an EDM foundation. We are so proud to call you our own”, said an individual. Another user said, “This Barbie song is way better than the original song”. “Happiness is listening to something epic like this and having fun”, a user mentioned.

Meanwhile, a YouTube channel called There I Ruined shared the bizarre rendition of the 1997 Aqua hit and netizens couldn’t believe if they love it or hate it. The two-minute video features a voice that sounds almost exactly like the beloved country singer Johnny Cash and songwriter belting out the lyrics to the chart-topping track. The creator of the video, a musician named Dustin Ballard, explained that he recorded the vocals using his best imitation of Johnny’s cadence.

Read More Trending News