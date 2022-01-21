Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SAMANTHARUTHPRABHUOFFL VIDEO: BTS 'grooves' to Samantha's Oo Antava in fan edit and the ARMYs approve of it

A fan edit featuring K-pop band BTS 'dancing' to Samantha's hit Telugu song Oo Antava has literally made the day of the fans. The followers of the band are no stranger to such fan edits and earlier, such videos had gone viral on Hindi tracks like Chunari Chunari and Kamariya. Now, as Samantha's song's rage refuses to die down, BTS' fans are too joining in on the hype.

The now viral video, shared on the popular Instagram account qualiteaposts, syncs Oo Antava with the video of BTS’ Boy With Luv choreography video. The resultant edit video was shared with the caption, “BTS doesn’t follow the beat, the beat follows BTS." The text over the video also read, “The ‘T’ in BTS stands for Tollywood (sic)."

Reacting to the edit, one of the social media users commented, "LMAO it fits so well (sic)." Another netizen said, "How does every song in bollywood has at least one BTS choreography (sic)?"

Boy With Luv is one of the most popular BTS tracks featuring Halsey.

Meanwhile, Samantha's song has added more firepower to Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's Pushpa: The Rise. It has become a raging hit and its success is all the more special for the Telugu actress as it is her first ever dance number for a film. Earlier, in one of the rehearsal video, Samantha had shared how hard she had worked to perfect the choreography of the peppy song.

Pushpa: The Rise released in cinema halls on December 17 and has subsequently premiered on Amazon Prime Video. Its success pan-India has been hailed by movie goers and many in the film industry.