US roller skater creates a record by flipping over 12 people, video goes viral

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Mia Peterson, a roller skater flips over 12 year old

A 15-year-old girl from the US created a record by flipping over 12 people while roller skating. An American teenager named Mia Peterson attempted the record after she assembled 12 people and flipped over them to win over her world record titled. She was merely 11 when she first got introduced to the world of skating after her sister gifted her a pair of roller skates on her birthday. Within two years, the youngster had fallen in love with the sport and would often visit community skate parks to hone her skills.

Social media users began praising and congratulating the teenager for her special victory. Although Mia practices skating often and enjoys participating in competitions, she isn’t planning to make a career in the field. Confident in her abilities, Mia explained she doesn’t try to push her limit. Since she attempts to flip over people, the teenager remains aware of her capacity and keeps away from endangering lives. Notably, all the 12 people who took part in the stunt by laying down were her friends.

Mia has been recognised as one of the most accomplished youth achievers by Guinness World Records. Her impressive accomplishments will be highlighted in the upcoming 2024 edition of the book.

Read More Trending News