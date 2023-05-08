UAE astronaut's breathtaking night view of Dubai from space goes viral. See post

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Aerial view of dubai city from the top of a tower (Picture for representation: Freepik)

Trending News: United Arab Emirates (UAE) astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi, who is currently on a six-month space mission to the International Space Station (ISS), recently shared a breathtaking night-time view of Dubai from space. The mesmerizing image, showcasing Dubai's iconic Palm Jumeirah, Jebel Ali, and residential areas such as Jumeirah Village Circle, was posted on Twitter by the astronaut himself. In the caption, he expressed his awe, stating that Dubai shines almost as brightly as the stars from space.

Take a look at the post here:

The image quickly gained attention and was also shared by Dubai's Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed on his own Twitter account. He described the picture as "awe-inspiring" and emphasized how it showcases the nation's remarkable achievements on Earth and beyond. The photo received tremendous appreciation on social media, accumulating over 10,000 likes across both accounts. Users expressed their admiration, describing the image as stunning, beautiful, and incredible.

One user highlighted that the photograph not only serves as a work of art but also symbolizes the UAE's dedication to innovation and excellence. The immense size of Dubai from space was another aspect that impressed users, with one remarking, "It looks absolutely gigantic. A great shot! Very well done."

In addition to this remarkable photograph, Sultan Al Neyadi recently made history by becoming the first Arab astronaut to perform a spacewalk. This achievement further solidifies the UAE's contributions to space exploration and highlights their commitment to pushing the boundaries of human knowledge. Al Neyadi underwent extensive training at NASA's Neutral Buoyancy Laboratory in Houston, Texas, spending over 55 hours preparing for spacewalks.

In March, he embarked on his six-month mission, launching from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida. During his time on the ISS, Al Neyadi and his fellow astronauts will conduct various experiments, including studying human cell growth in space and exploring the behaviour of combustible materials in microgravity.

