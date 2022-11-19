Two Sikh men lit up the internet with their perfect Bhangra on 'Tera Yaar Bolda' at wedding | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PINKPANTHERSTUDIOS Sikh men

Weddings without Punjabi songs are not that fun and we all agree to it! If by any chance, you don't agree, you must see this video. A clip capturing two Sikh men grooving their hearts out on the dance floor has gone viral on social media. The two have managed to grab the limelight with their amazing dance moves on 'Tera Yaar Bolda' and netizens are loving it.

In the short clip that was shared on Instagram, one can see two elderly Sikh men setting the dance stage on fire with their moves on the abovementioned track. Dropping the video, the user wrote "Epic dance off with some legends!" Soon, the video garnered tons of likes and compliments. Instagram users bombarded the comments section as they shower them with praises, hootings and loud cheer.

One said, "Very outstanding... Not matter age because enjoyment is bigest script." Another added, “I love to see them dancing very enjoyable and cheerful.” Another user said, “Uncle with a grey coat is super graceful!! God bless him!” A third user added, "I love to see them dancing very enjoyable and cheerful."

A few days ago, a video went viral on social media showing a girl dancing to Lata Mangeshkar’s song 'Mera Dil'. The girl appears to be at a wedding function where everyone is mesmerised by her graceful moves. She is seen wearing a green suit and dancing in the center as the guests watch her. The video posted on an Instagram account is receiving love from both Indians and Pakistanis. "Dil hi nahi bharta jitni baar dekhlo," a user wrote.

