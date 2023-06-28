Two days old baby becomes a millionaire with Rs 52 crore Trust Fund; find out how

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Two-days-old Newborn a millionaire

A multi-millionaire has gifted his two-day-old granddaughter a house worth Rs 10.44. Not just this the newborn has also received Rs 52 crore in a trust fund. This happened as multi-millionaire Barrie Drewitt-Barlow announced that his daughter Saffron Drewitt-Barlow gave birth to a baby girl.

Barrie Drewitt-Barlow took to Instagram and posted several images of the newborn and wrote, “My girl had a girl of her very own today! The last couple of weeks have been very traumatic but finally today- My new princess arrived!! I would like to introduce you all to Marina Drewitt-Barlow Tucker born 36 weeks and 3 days.” He further mentioned that the couple could not be proud of Saffron Drewitt-Barlow and Conor Tucker for producing this little princess for their family.

According to a report in The Sun, he said, “I’m so proud of both Saffron and her husband Conor. They are very well-matched. Now I have another princess to spoil and cannot wait.” He further elaborated on how her a new house and instructed a team of interior designers to go in and totally renovate it for her. They also purchased a Dior pram and pushchair.

Meanwhile, earlier, it was reported that a nine-year-old African kid is the world’s youngest billionaire, who travels around the world in his private jet and has several mansions to his name. Mompha Junior from Lagos, Nigeria became the owner of his first mansion at the age of six. He has an entire fleet of supercars. However, he is too young to drive them, and he is not tall enough to reach the pedals of cars.

For the unversed, the real name of Mompha Junior is Muhammed Awal Mustapha. He is a baby influencer with close to 27,000 followers on his Instagram profile. He regularly posts on Instagram showing his lavish lifestyle to his followers. He shares pictures and videos of having luxury meals and cruising in a private jet. He has many cars, including a Ferrari, parked outside one of his sprawling luxury homes.

Read More Trending News