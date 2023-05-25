Tamil Nadu man rides bike with helmet-wearing pet dog, leaves onlookers speechless. Watch

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Tamil Nadu man rides bike with helmet-wearing pet dog

Trending News: In the hustle and bustle of everyday traffic, it is common to see bike riders and their pillion passengers wearing helmets for safety. However, a recent video has captured the attention of the internet, showcasing an extraordinary sight: a man riding a bike with a helmet-wearing dog as his pillion passenger in Tamil Nadu. This unusual scenario has sparked a wave of excitement across social media platforms since it was shared by the Twitter account @PMN2463 a day ago.

The video, accompanied by the caption "Rule is rule," depicts a human bike rider wearing a helmet, with a black labrador sitting behind him, also sporting a helmet. The dog maintains an upright posture, placing its front two paws on the rider's shoulders. The peculiar positioning makes it almost appear as though a human is sitting in the back seat instead of a dog. This video left onlookers stunned by the extraordinary sight of a man riding a bike with his helmet-wearing pet dog.

The video has amassed over 95k views and 700 likes. Reactions of netizens to the video have been varied, with some expressing their displeasure while others commending the individual for taking such good care of the dog. One user commented, "I legitimately thought it was a lady with long hair until the biker approached them." Another user wrote, "If you love someone, you care for them."

Watch the viral video here:

This viral video has certainly captivated the internet, sparking conversations and debates about the extent to which we should prioritize the safety and well-being of our furry friends. It is evident that this unique and heartwarming display of concern for a pet has struck a chord with viewers, highlighting the special bond we share with our pets.

