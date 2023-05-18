This stray dog travels in Mumbai local to go from Borivali to Andheri every day. Watch

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM This stray dog travels in Mumbai local every day

Trending News: Every day, we humans rely on the metro or local train to reach our destinations. But have you ever wondered if animals follow a similar routine? Well, there's an incredible video that has gone viral on social media, showing a stray dog who seems to board the local train every day at Borivali and gets off at Andheri. The video has garnered over 649k views, 82k likes and has captured the hearts of viewers.

In the video, we see the adorable doggo confidently boarding the local train and eagerly looking out the door as the train moves. It's a sight that has left people amazed and touched by the dog's remarkable journey. After reaching Andheri, the dog walks back to its familiar territory, repeating this routine every day.

The caption of the video introduces this furry traveller as a "regular commuter of the local train in Mumbai." It's a simple statement that encapsulates the dog's unique relationship with the train and the city. One user expressed their admiration, saying, "It's his world, and we are just a part of it." “Bore ho gaya hoon.. Thoda ghhoom k ata hoon,” another user wrote. A third user emphasized the beauty of coexistence, stating, "Love to see them roam freely, take a free train ride, and peacefully coexist." “I just loved how others are not disturbing and mistreating him,” a fourth added.

Watch the viral video here:

This heartwarming video showcases the resilience and adaptability of animals in urban settings, where they find their own ways to navigate and become an integral part of the bustling city life. In a world filled with everyday routines, this street dog's unconventional commute brings a sense of wonder and appreciation for the harmony that can be found between humans and animals in unexpected ways.

