Follow us on Image Source : FACEBOOK/MOUNT WASHINGTON OBSERVATORY Spaghetti and fork freeze mid-air in US due to extreme cold, photo goes viral

A picture of spaghetti and fork frozen in mid-air is going viral on social media. Parts of New Hampshire, USA expereinced such cold weather recently that food froze within a matter of seconds. This should not come as a surprise as sub-zero temperatures can freeze water droplets in the food within a short span of time.

According to Mount Washington Observatory, someone was trying to have a meal outdoors at their home when the pasta froze mid-air – with the fork suspended in air between the noodles. The observatory said it only took about 15 seconds for the fork to freeze into place, as seen in the viral photo.

"One of our Observers found a protected area out of the 65+ mph winds this morning and was going to have some leftover spaghetti for breakfast at sunrise but the -30F (-34C) temperatures prevented them from even taking a bite (sic)," the Facebook page of Mount Washington Observatory claimed in a post.

Parts of Massachusetts and Vermont were also experiencing extreme cold with subzero wind chills. Due to the extreme weather conditions, some parts also faced food shortage in shopping centres. Problems have piled on to the supply chain struggles. Schools in some parts of the Northeast USA were forced to shut down due to the chilly weather.

But things felt even worse because of the wind, which made it feel below zero for many.

Schools in Massachusetts’ three largest cities — Boston, Worcester and Springfield — canceled classes, saying they did not want children standing outside for extended periods of time waiting for buses.

(With AP News inputs)