Viral video of man kissing 12-foot-long King Cobra on head will give you goosebumps. Watch

Trending News: King cobras are one of the most dangerous and venomous snakes in the world. Their size and lethal venom make them a formidable predator. Recently, a video went viral on social media, showcasing a daring reptile enthusiast named Nick engaging in a risky encounter with a 12-foot-long king cobra. In this video, Nick fearlessly kisses the cobra, capturing the attention and astonishment of netizens.

The video was shared a few days ago on Instagram, accompanied by the caption, "Would you kiss a 12 Foot KING COBRA?!". In the footage, Nick can be seen confidently catching the snake with his left hand. The snake, however, quickly turns around and attempts to attack the cameraman. Fortunately, the distance between them prevents any harm. Undeterred, Nick proceeds to lean in slowly and plants a kiss on the cobra's head, all the while expressing his admiration for the magnificent creature.

As expected, the reel quickly went viral, accumulating more than 4.3 million views and over 215k likes. Netizens were both amazed and bewildered by Nick's audacity, and expressed their thoughts in the comments section. One user remarked, "Bro's out here doing scenes like Indiana Jones movies!!! EPIC encounter, Nick. The way you handled it so smoothly, with the snap back... whooooo, you were flowing, mate. Hope you thoroughly enjoyed your moment of Zen." Another user encouraged Nick, saying, "Your mind is getting tuned with the king, don't lose focus, bravo!"

Watch the viral video of man kissing 12-foot-long King Cobra on head here:

However, not everyone was enthusiastic about the video. A third user admitted, "I don't like snakes. I freeze up at the sight of them, but I also believe life is about facing and overcoming your fears. Around the right people, I would definitely try a cup of this adrenaline." The mixed reactions from viewers showcased the polarizing nature of this viral video.

Nick frequently shares his encounters with various animals on his Instagram. One of his recent encounters involved a small yet highly agile copperhead snake. In that video, he explains that the snake's behaviour is defensive rather than aggressive. He highlights the dangers of Copperhead snake bites, which can lead to necrosis, haemorrhage, swelling, and even death due to the release of hemotoxin through their venom.

