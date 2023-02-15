Did Shubman Gill, Sara Tendulkar go on coffee date in London? Fans convinced after Cricketer's V-Day post

Follow us on Image Source : INSTGRAM Shubman Gill and Sara Tendulkar dating again?

Indian cricketer Shubman Gill was previously rumoured to be in a relationship with Sara Tendulkar, daughter of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, before being seen with Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan on multiple occasions. Last year, Shubman gave a cryptic response regarding the rumours about his alleged relationships, which only added to the speculation.

Now, fans have noticed similarities between an old post by Sara and a new post by Shubman on Valentine's Day. In his post, Shubman can be seen enjoying a cup of coffee in a fancy London restaurant, accompanied by the caption "What day is it again?"

Take a look at the post here:

Observant fans noticed that the background in the photo is the same as in one of Sara's older posts, and that the same group of people can be seen sitting behind them in both pictures.

The online community was certain that both individuals had visited the very same restaurant, and some presumed that they may have gone there together. In their comments, a few individuals tagged both Sara and Shubman and urged them to acknowledge each other's photo.

Several weeks ago, a video surfaced of Virat Kohli responding to the audience who playfully chanted "Sara bhabhi" at Shubman. Virat responded with a playful grin and even encouraged the crowd to chant louder.

In the previous year, Punjabi actress Sonam Bajwa inquired of Shubman whether he was in a relationship with Sara, to which he responded, "Maybe or maybe not." Following Shubman's consecutive centuries on the cricket field, fans took to social media to share a plethora of memes featuring Sara

